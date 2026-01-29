default-cbs-image
Gobert is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a left ankle sprain.

Gobert's status could be determined by a game-time decision based on pregame warmups. If the star big man is ultimately downgraded to out, Naz Reid stands out as the most likely choice to step into a featured role at center for the Timberwolves.

