Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Listed questionable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a left ankle sprain.
Gobert's status could be determined by a game-time decision based on pregame warmups. If the star big man is ultimately downgraded to out, Naz Reid stands out as the most likely choice to step into a featured role at center for the Timberwolves.
