Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: May be rested
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gobert (rest) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando.
After logging 33 minutes Tuesday against the Pacers for the front end of this back-to-back set, a maintenance day is on the table for Gobert. If he does end up sitting out, Naz Reid and Joan Beringer are likely to see increased minutes in the frontcourt.
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