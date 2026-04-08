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Gobert (rest) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Orlando.

After logging 33 minutes Tuesday against the Pacers for the front end of this back-to-back set, a maintenance day is on the table for Gobert. If he does end up sitting out, Naz Reid and Joan Beringer are likely to see increased minutes in the frontcourt.

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