Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain.
If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
