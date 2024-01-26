Gobert ended Thursday's 96-94 victory over Brooklyn with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes.

Gobert once again led Minnesota in rebounding, leading all players in Thursday's contest in rebounds while ending as one of two Timberwolves with a double-double in a winning effort. Gobert has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in 12 straight games, posting a double-double in nine of those outings.