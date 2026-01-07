Gobert recorded 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 122-94 victory over the Heat.

Gobert recorded his 16th double-double of the season and finished one rebound shy of his season-best mark (18). Gobert is trending up for the Timberwolves, posting third-round value in nine-category formats over his last seven games with 10.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.4 blocks in 31.1 minutes per contest.