Gobert is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Warriors due to a left rib sprain.
This is the first time Gobert has popped up on the injury report with a sprained rib. His status Sunday will presumably depend on how the injury is feeling closer to tipoff. Should he ultimately be unable to go, Naz Reid would be the prime beneficiary, while Luka Garza could also see some extra minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Grabs 14 boards in return•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Good to go Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Iffy against Cleveland•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Ruled out against Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Unavailable Monday•