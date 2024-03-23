Watch Now:

Gobert is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Warriors due to a left rib sprain.

This is the first time Gobert has popped up on the injury report with a sprained rib. His status Sunday will presumably depend on how the injury is feeling closer to tipoff. Should he ultimately be unable to go, Naz Reid would be the prime beneficiary, while Luka Garza could also see some extra minutes.

