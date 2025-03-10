Gobert amassed 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Sunday's 141-124 victory over the Spurs.

The veteran center saw his first action since Feb. 12 as he returned from a back issue, and while his minutes were limited, Gobert made up for it with a very efficient performance. Minnesota doesn't play again until Wednesday and doesn't face a back-to-back until next Sunday and Monday, so Gobert could ramp up to his usual workload fairly quickly.