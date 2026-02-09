Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Won't play this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) will be re-evaluated during the All-Star Break, the Timberwolves announced Monday.
Shannon has been out with a left foot abductor hallucis strain since Dec. 27, but he has now been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities. As long as he continues to progress, a return on Feb. 20 against the Mavericks could be on the table.
