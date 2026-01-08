Love amassed 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 win over the Rockets.

With Jrue Holiday (calf) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) out, Love is carving out a solid role for himself in the Portland backcourt. He's scored in double figures in nine consecutive outings, during which Love has averaged 16.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.4 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes per game.