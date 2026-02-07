Love (coach's decision) was a healthy inactive Friday in the Trail Blazers' 135-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Though Love has exceeded expectations as a two-way player, efficiency has been an issue for the rookie guard, who has converted on just 39.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 32.1 percent of his three-point tries this season. With Portland getting healthier in the backcourt following the recent returns of Blake Wesley and Scoot Henderson from long-term injuries, Love looks like he could find himself outside of the rotation more often than not. Since Love has already been active for 43 of his allotted 50 games as a two-way player, Portland likely elected to keep him inactive Friday to preserve his eligibility. However, Love should have a good chance at suiting up in the second leg of the back-to-back set Saturday versus the Grizzlies, as Shaedon Sharpe (calf) is unlikely to play after exiting Friday's game early, and Wesley and Henderson are both candidates to sit out for maintenance purposes.