Love supplied 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two blocks across 23 minutes off the bench in Monday's 120-97 preseason win over the Knicks.

Love ranked second on the team in both points and assists, and the promising playmaker made a good impression in his first taste of preseason action. The two-way guard faces plenty of competition for regular-season opportunities in Philadelphia's backcourt, but his combination of shotmaking and secondary playmaking made for an encouraging preseason showing.