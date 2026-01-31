Love closed Friday's 127-97 loss to the Knicks with 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-10 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes.

Love had 12 points off the bench, scoring double digits for the fourth time in the past five games. Although Love has been somewhat of a surprise thus far, his overall appeal remains limited. In 16 appearances over the past month, he has averaged 14.3 points and 2.6 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes per game. However, with very little to speak of in the way of peripherals, his rank during that time is outside the top 200, making him nothing more than a streaming consideration for anyone needing threes.