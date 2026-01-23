Love finished Thursday's 127-110 victory over the Heat with 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes.

Love struggled at times to find the bottom of the net, but his shot volume helped him secure a 20-point night. He's been a valuable scoring asset off the bench in January, as he's reached the 20-point threshold four times in 11 games and is averaging 16.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 28.5 minutes per game during this span.