Love recorded 26 points (9-20 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 127-123 win over Golden State.

Love torched the Warriors, going off to the tune of 26 points, marking a career-high. With Shaedon Sharpe sidelined due to a calf injury, it was all hands on deck for the Trail Blazers. While this was a great performance, Love is nothing more than a situational streamer, given he was basically out of the rotation earlier in the season.