Clingan (leg) is trending toward being available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Clingan has missed the Trail Blazers' last three games due to a lower leg contusion, but there is optimism that the second-year center is cleared to return Sunday. Kris Murray would likely revert to a bench role if Clingan is given the green light to play against Golden State.