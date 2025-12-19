Clingan finished with 19 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-13 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 overtime win over the Kings.

Clingan was impressive overall against Sacramento. The Connecticut product is known for hitting the glass and protecting the rim, which he did Thursday to the tune of eight boards and two blocks. He also sank a pair of three-pointers which is huge for Portland's offense. If Clingan can draw rim protectors to the arc, it will open more space for players when driving to the paint. Portland has a rematch with the Kings in their next appearance on Saturday.