Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan (leg) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Clingan remains day-to-day after missing Friday's game against Detroit. If Clingan is unable to suit up, the Trail Blazers could again rely on Robert Williams and Duop Reath to fill the void at center.
