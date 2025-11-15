Clingan ended with nine points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 140-116 loss to the Rockets.

Clingan continues to offer nothing on the offensive end of the court, averaging just 6.5 points per game over his past eight contests. While the rebounding and block numbers have been serviceable, his lack of versatility and the fact that he is typically not featured on the offensive end make him a tough player to hold in standard fantasy leagues.