Clingan amassed 21 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one block over 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 victory over the Kings.

Clingan was one of three starters to reach the 20-point threshold, and he paced the team in rebounds, marking his best showing on the boards since Jan. 5. The big man has now recorded five double-doubles in 10 January appearances and is averaging 13.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists over this stretch.