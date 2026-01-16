Clingan ended with nine points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 117-101 victory over Atlanta.

For the 23rd time this campaign, Clingan recorded double-digit rebounds for Portland. The second-year center is in the midst of a solid campaign, as he's on pace for seventh-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 10.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks.