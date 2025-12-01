default-cbs-image
Clingan (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

The second-year big man missed Sunday's game against the Thunder with an illness, and the Trail Blazers are likely to re-evaluate him closer to Tuesday's tipoff. More playing time would be open to Robert Williams off the bench if Clingan is unable to suit up against Toronto, and Kris Murray would also have additional streaming appeal in this case.

