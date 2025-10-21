default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Trail Blazers picked up Clingan's team option for the 2026-27 season on Tuesday, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

This was Clingan's third-year team option. This transaction was never in any doubt for the franchise. Clingan is expected to be the starting center for the 2025-26 season, though he could be pushed by rookie Yang Hansen at some point soon.

More News