Eubanks closed Saturday's 118-113 loss to the Jazz with 13 points (6-6 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal over 21 minutes.

The Blazers might have lost this game, but Eubanks found ways to make an impact off the bench with his efficiency on offense and the energy he delivered when entering the game, particularly in the second half. Aside from posting his second-best scoring mark of the campaign, Eubanks also notched a season-high mark in blocks. That said, the fact that he comes off the bench and regularly plays less than 20 minutes per game limits his upside in most formats.