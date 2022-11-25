Eubanks (back) will not play in Friday's game against the Knicks.
Eubanks will miss the contest due to left lumbar spasms. In his absence, Justise Winslow and Trendon Watford will handle the brunt of backup center minutes. His next opportunity to suit up will come Sunday against the Nets.
