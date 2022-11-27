Eubanks (back) is available for Sunday's matchup against Brooklyn.
Eubanks missed his first game of the season Friday due to a back injury, but he'll return to action Sunday. Across 18 appearances (three starts), the fifth-year big man has averaged 6.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Questionable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Continues perfect shooting streak•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Excellent off bench Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Drew Eubanks: Returns to the bench Tuesday•