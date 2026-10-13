Morant finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists and three steals across 14 minutes in Monday's 119-66 preseason victory over the London Lions.

Although Morant struggled to find his scoring touch, he led Portland in assists and steals while committing just one turnover. The veteran guard showed encouraging playmaking ability in his limited minutes as he continues adjusting to his new surroundings. Morant figures to play a prominent role in Portland's backcourt, though his preseason workload has remained relatively light.