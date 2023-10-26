Thybulle will start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
While Thybulle was expected to start at small forward to open the season, his place in the first unit had yet to be confirmed. While Thybulle doesn't possess much offensive utility, he's an elite source of steals and blocks, making him a valuable asset in category formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Likely beginning year as starter•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Granted night off•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Gets starting nod against Jazz•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Not starting Thursday•
-
Matisse Thybulle: Staying in Portland•
-
Matisse Thybulle: Intends to sign offer sheet•