Thybulle opted into his $11.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season Tuesday, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

This was always the most likely scenario for Thybulle as he looks to rebuild his market value -- knee and ankle injuries limited him to 15 regular-season games in 2024-25. He fared well in those games, however, posting averages of 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.6 blocks and 2.2 steals in 20.8 minutes per contest while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc.