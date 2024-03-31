Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.
Thybulle left Friday's loss to Miami after aggravating a right ankle injury and will be sidelined for at least one more game. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday in Charlotte.
