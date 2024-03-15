Thybulle is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Pelicans due to right ankle soreness.
Thybulle presumably suffered his ankle injury during Thursday's matchup with the Knicks. If Thybulle is ruled out Saturday, Toumani Camara will likely receive increased playing time.
