The Trailblazers extended a qualifying offer to Thybulle on Wednesday.
Portland can now match any offer Thybulle receives in free agency this summer. While the 25-year-old forward only averaged 4.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals, his defensive versatility could be useful to a Trail Blazers team that was bottom 10 in points allowed in 2022-23.
