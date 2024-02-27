Rupert (ankle) is expected to play Tuesday against the Heat.

Rupert has missed his team's last three games while dealing with a right ankle sprain, but he's on track to return Tuesday evening. He hasn't been much of a factor for the Blazers so far this season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.4 minutes (16 appearances). Expect confirmation on Rupert's availability closer to tipoff.