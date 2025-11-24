Hansen notched eight points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 18 minutes during Sunday's 122-95 loss to the Thunder.

With Robert Williams sitting out for rest, Hansen saw a handful of minutes as the backup center Sunday. He wasn't shy and attempted six triples, but he didn't find much success. Until the rookie is able to consistently log minutes, he will remain mostly a stash option in dynasty formats.