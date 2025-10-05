Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Participating in training camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hansen (rest) is participating in team scrimmages ahead of Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hansen missed time during Summer League for rest purposes, but he appears to be healthy heading into preseason action. The 16th overall pick in the 2025 draft has flashed potential early, but he faces plenty of competition in the frontcourt for a substantial role.