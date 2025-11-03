Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Recalled Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
The Trail Blazers recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Sunday.
Hansen joined Rip City for practice this weekend, though he'll return to the parent club ahead of Monday's game against the Lakers. The rookie big man has averaged 1.8 points in 5.8 minutes per game across five regular-season appearances so far this season.
