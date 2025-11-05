Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Recalled Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Trail Blazers recalled Hansen from the G League's Rip City Remix on Tuesday.
Hansen was assigned to the Remix on Tuesday to get some extra reps in during practice. However, the rookie will rejoin the Trail Blazers ahead of Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
