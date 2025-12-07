Hansen is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game in Memphis.

Hansen will draw the first start of his career with both Donovan Clingan (leg) and Robert Williams (illness) unavailable, so at the very least, he should be working with minutes in the mid-20s Sunday evening. Joining him in the first unit will be Sidy Cissoko, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant and Toumani Camara.