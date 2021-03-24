Smailagic will come off the bench Tuesday against the 76ers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
With James Wiseman (COVID-19 protocols) returning to the starting five, Smailagic will return to his usual role as a bench player. That said, there's not a guarantee that he'll crack the rotation with Wiseman back.
