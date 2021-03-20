Smailagic will start Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Kevon Looney, Eric Paschall and James Wiseman all out due to health and safety protocols, coach Steve Kerr will give Smailagic the nod at center. The game will be just Smailagic's third appearance this season. Per 36 minutes for his career, the second-year big man has averaged 15.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 blocks.