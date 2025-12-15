Warriors' Buddy Hield: Back to second unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hield will come off the bench Sunday against Portland, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.
Golden State's lineups continue to be fluid, and this time it's Hield and Pat Spencer who will move to the second unit. Hield is coming off a pair of duds with an average of 7.5 points over his last two outings.
More News
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Draws start Saturday•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Adds 14 points off bench•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Inefficient 13 points Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Drops season-high 20 against Utah•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Woeful season continues•
-
Warriors' Buddy Hield: Available to play•