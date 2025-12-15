default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hield will come off the bench Sunday against Portland, Danny Emerman of SFStandard.com reports.

Golden State's lineups continue to be fluid, and this time it's Hield and Pat Spencer who will move to the second unit. Hield is coming off a pair of duds with an average of 7.5 points over his last two outings.

More News