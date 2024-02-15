The Warriors announced Wednesday that Paul (hand) was recently re-evaluated and will intensify his on-court activities and take part in portions of practice after the All-Star break.

In the statement, Golden State announced that Paul is due for another re-evaluation in 10 days, though it's unclear if the team was referring to 10 days from Wednesday or 10 days from when the team returns from the All-Star break. Whatever the case, Paul looks as though he'll require a ramp-up period of some length of time following the break, so fantasy managers shouldn't count on him returning to the court until some point in March. His continued absence should allow Brandin Podziemski to hold down a 20-plus-minute role as the Warriors' lead guard off the bench.