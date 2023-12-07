Paul registered two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Warriors eased Paul back into action Wednesday, but he could be the antidote to what currently ails the team. Aside from Stephen Curry, the rest of the starting lineup is underperforming despite going 3-2 over the last five games. Paul has not seen double-digit scoring since his starting stint three weeks ago, and Paul's ability to move the ball is what's needed to provide a spark in the second unit.