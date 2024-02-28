Paul recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and four steals across 22 minutes during Tuesday's 123-112 victory over Washington.

Paul played 22 minutes on his return, tallying six assists and four steals, exactly what fantasy managers were hoping for. While his days of being a volume scorer are well and truly behind him, Paul should still be viewed as a viable 12-team asset thanks to his playmaking and defensive abilities. Given the length of his absence, it might be worthwhile checking your waiver wire just in case he was dropped earlier in the piece.