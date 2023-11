Paul closed Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Cavaliers with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 26 minutes.

Paul came perilously close to a double-double during Saturday's loss, and he is proving his value to the Warriors despite adjusting to a secondary role. Paul is one injury away from returning to prominence as an elite point guard, but he'll be stuck behind Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for the foreseeable future.