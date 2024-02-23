Head coach Steve Kerr said Thursday that he's expecting Paul (hand) to return at some point during the Warriors' upcoming four-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Washington, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Paul was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, but he'll miss the Warriors' ensuing three home games (Thursday versus the Lakers, Friday versus the Hornets and Sunday versus the Nuggets) while he gets ramped back up after a nearly two-month-long absence due to a fractured non-shooting hand. Paul had been starting alongside Stephen Curry in his final four appearances before he suffered the injury, but it's unclear if Paul or rookie Brandin Podziemski will end up serving as Curry's running mate once the Warriors' backcourt is at full strength. Paul's return should at the very least result in a lower minutes ceiling for Podziemski, who has been averaging 31.1 minutes per game through the first 18 contests of Paul's absence.