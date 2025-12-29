default-cbs-image
Melton (knee) is good to go for Monday's game versus Brooklyn.

This is an expected update for Melton after he missed the front end of this back-to-back set Sunday against Toronto. Across eight appearances, Melton is averaging 7.5 points, 2.1 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 18.5 minutes per contest.

