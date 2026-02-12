Melton (glute) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Melton will shed his questionable tag due to a left gluteal contusion and suit up in Golden State's final game ahead of the All-Star break. The 27-year-old guard has started three consecutive contests, during which he has averaged 10.7 points, 2.7 steals, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.