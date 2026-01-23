Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Chips in 22 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton posted 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 23 minutes during the Warriors' 123-115 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
Melton and Stephen Curry (38 points) provided most of the scoring punch for the Warriors on Thursday. Melton also led Golden State with a plus-22 point differential while posting his fourth 20-plus-point performance in his last eight outings. Jimmy Butler (knee) is out for the season, and with Jonathan Kuminga (knee) leaving during Thursday's contest, Melton is in line to serve in an expanded role off the bench for the foreseeable future.
