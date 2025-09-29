Melton (knee) has agreed to a deal to join the Warriors on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Melton will return to Golden State after missing the majority of the 2024-25 campaign due to a sprained ACL. Melton returns to a crowded wing rotation, the composition of which remains unclear as Jonathan Kuminga negotiates for a new deal. The 27-year-old pro has averaged at least 10 points per game in each of his last four seasons, but has failed to eclipse 40 games played since the 2022-23 season.