Melton ended with 23 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-97 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Melton logged his fifth double-digit scoring performance over his past six games, and one of those appearances also garnered a 20-plus point performance. His swift work in only 18 minutes was impressive, and his efforts have been a difference-maker during the Warriors' recent 4-2 run. He's averaged 15.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the past six games.